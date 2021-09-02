Money laundering case: Deshmukh moves Bombay HC against ED summons

The ED's case is that while serving as the state home minister, Anil Deshmukh allegedly misused his position

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh approached the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking to quash the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case registered against him. Deshmukh's application came up for hearing before a single bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere. Here are more details.

Details

Justice Dere recused herself from hearing the application

However, Justice Dere recused herself from hearing the application without assigning any reason and said, "Not before me." The application will be heard by another bench in due course of time. The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation lodged an FIR against Deshmukh on April 21 on corruption charges and misuse of official position.

Case

The ED's case is that while serving as the state home minister, Deshmukh allegedly misused his position and through dismissed police officer Sachin Waze collected Rs. 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The money was allegedly laundered to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh's family.

Summons

Till now, ED has issued five summons to Deshmukh

The ED has till now issued five summons to Deshmukh, asking him to appear before it for questioning. However, Deshmukh skipped all of them, claiming that he'd be seeking appropriate remedy available under law. Deshmukh last month approached the Supreme Court against the summons and sought protection from arrest. The SC had, however, refused to grant any relief and said Deshmukh had alternate remedies.

Further details

ED has arrested two persons in the case so far

The NCP leader then approached the HC, challenging the summons. The ED has so far arrested two persons, Sanjeev Palande (additional collector-rank official who was working as Deshmukh's private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant), in the case. The agency last month submitted its prosecution complaint (equivalent to a charge sheet) against the duo before a special court in Mumbai.

Information

Deshmukh had resigned from the post on April 5

The CBI had lodged the FIR against Deshmukh after it conducted a preliminary inquiry against the NCP leader following an order from the HC on April 5. Deshmukh resigned from the post of state home minister the same day but has denied any wrongdoing.