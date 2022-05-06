Lifestyle

5 offbeat tourist destinations near Ahmedabad

5 offbeat tourist destinations near Ahmedabad

Written by Sneha Das May 06, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Ahmedabad has managed to preserve its old world charm. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located in the vibrant state of Gujarat, Ahmedabad has beautifully preserved its rich history and heritage and reflects its glorious past through ancient temples, fascinating museums, and magnificent mosques. The city is called the "Manchester of India" because of its resemblance with Manchester, a city in Great Britain. Here are five offbeat tourist places near Ahmedabad less explored by tourists.

#1 Champaner

Located 147 kilometers from Ahmedabad in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat, Champaner is a historical site that once served as the capital of the Gujarat Sultanate. Nestled in the lap of Pavagadh Hills, the ancient town is home to the fascinating Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The best time to visit this place is from October to February.

#2 Polo Forest

Also known as Vijaynagar Forest, Polo Forest is located 156 kilometers from Ahmedabad and is the perfect place to enjoy camping, trekking, birdwatching, and photography. You can explore some interesting tribal settlements in this place while enjoying the natural green surroundings and fresh air. The Government of Gujarat also organizes Polo Utsav every year here where people participate in cycling and various cultural activities.

#3 Kanthkot Fort

Located 260 kilometers from Ahmedabad, Kanthkot Fort is one of the hidden gems near the city. The fort was constructed in the 8th century by the Kathi tribe who used to worship the Sun. The fort houses three temples--a Jain temple and two other temples dedicated to sage Kanthadnath and Sun god. The fort has been mainly constructed using stone and bricks.

#4 Wilson Hills

Located 366 kilometers from Ahmedabad, Wilson Hills is a stunning hill station that will leave you awestruck with its mesmerizing beauty. The hill station is a perfect choice for those who love trekking. It is nestled in a densely forested region at an elevation of 750 meters near the Pangarbari Wildlife Sanctuary. You will be able to see the Arabian Sea from this hilltop.

#5 Bhujia Fort

Located 329 kilometers from Ahmedabad, Bhujia Fort was built around the 18th century by Rao Godji I of the Jadeja clan. His son, Maharao Deshalji I completed the fort. Six major battles were fought here from 1700-1800 AD between the Rajputs of Kutch, Mughals of Gujarat, and Muslim raiders from Sindh. There is a temple inside the fort dedicated to Bhujang Naga.