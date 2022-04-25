Lifestyle

5 hill stations in India for a summer destination wedding

Written by Sneha Das Apr 25, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

Getting married at a hill station will add to the magical experience of your special day.

Hill stations are a popular place to get married, especially in the summers. If you are tying the knot this season, then you can explore a few such hill stations that make for great wedding destinations. While the choices are innumerable, you need to pick one that best suits your needs. Here are five hill stations for a perfect summer destination wedding.

#1 Mussoorie

Located in Uttarakhand, Mussoorie tops the list of wedding destinations in the hills. The stunning backdrop makes for a dreamy and memorable wedding. The stunning Doon Valley surrounded by majestic tree-covered hills looks nothing less than a paradise. You can organize pre-wedding photoshoots in vintage Havelis or picturesque resorts. The perfect time to host your wedding ceremony here is from early April to mid-July.

#2 Shimla

One of the prettiest hill stations in the country, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh offers the perfect setting for a small, quaint, and private wedding. There are various heritage hotels and resorts here with modern amenities and colonial architecture which will make your wedding experience unforgettable. After the wedding, your guests can explore the spectacular surroundings of Shimla and visit various temples and churches here.

#3 Kashmir

With several beautiful locations, Kashmir is a nice option for those looking to get hitched at a hill station. In summers, Kashmir turns into a beautiful green land with pine trees and meadows. There are various resorts and hotels in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Srinagar where you can host your wedding celebrations. The best months to get married here are between May-June and September-October.

#4 Rishikesh

Located in Uttarakhand, Rishikesh is one of the most beautiful and popular places to exchange vows this summer. The holy River Ganga as the backdrop offers a spiritual and soothing setting for your wedding festivities. Post-wedding, your guests can visit the holy shrines here and witness the spectacular Ganga Aarti. There are tons of activities for those looking for some adventure.

#5 Ooty

Located in Tamil Nadu, Ooty is a beautiful resort town that is quite popular when it comes to destination weddings. Popularly known as the Queen of Hill Stations, the place is surrounded by numerous tea plantations and blue-hued mountains. The vintage colonial vibe here will take you to a different era and make your wedding festivities look more elegant, classy, and poised.