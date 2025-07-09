IAF jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu; pilot found dead

An Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed near Bhanuda village in Rajasthan 's Churu on Wednesday. Per reports, a pilot's body was recovered near the wreckage, and identification of the body is being carried out by the Army and local authorities. Other than the pilot, two others—likely civilians—were reportedly injured. An official statement from the IAF is awaited.

Villagers Ynclear what caused the crash Villagers reported hearing a loud explosion in the sky, followed by flames and smoke billowing from the fields. District Collector Abhishek Surana and police personnel have rushed to the scene. An Army rescue squad is also expected to arrive to secure the area and conduct an investigation. At this point, it is unclear what caused the crash, but sources told India Today TV that the jet crashed during a training sortie.

Accident IAF's Jaguar jet crashes in Jamnagar This incident comes two months after a Jaguar trainer jet of the IAF crashed near Jamnagar in Gujarat. The crash took place in April during a routine sortie and resulted in the death of one pilot. The other pilot was able to safely eject from the aircraft, officials confirmed. The IAF has six squadrons of these deep penetration fighter jets.

Twitter Post Visuals from the crash site Rajasthan fighter plane crash : Ratangarh के भानुदा गांव में fighter Jet क्रैश, 1 शव बरामद

