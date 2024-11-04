Summarize Simplifying... In short An upgraded MiG-29 UPG aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Agra, marking the second such incident in two months.

IAF's MiG-29 crashes near Agra, pilot ejects safely

What's the story A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an open field in Songa village, near Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The pilot was able to eject safely from the aircraft before it was engulfed in flames. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no official statement has been released by the IAF as of now.

Recurring incidents

Crash marks 2nd MiG-29 incident in 2 months

The crashed aircraft was an upgraded version, the MiG-29 UPG. This is the second crash of MiG-29 in just two months. In September, another MiG-29 crashed due to technical snag during a routine night sortie in Barmer, Rajasthan. Luckily, in that case too, the pilot ejected safely using the advanced Zvezda K-36D zero-zero ejection seat fitted on these jets.

Safety feature

MiG-29's advanced ejection seat ensures pilot safety

The Zvezda K-36D zero-zero ejection seat, fitted on the MiG-29, is one of the most advanced ejection seats in the world. It is also fitted on Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets and allows pilots to eject from zero altitude or speed. The zero-zero capability was developed to help pilots escape unrecoverable situations during low-altitude/low-speed flights and ground mishaps during take-off/landing.