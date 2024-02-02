The remotely piloted aircraft systems will boost India's ability to conduct unmanned surveillance

US approves sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India

What's the story The United States (US) has approved the sale of MQ-9B drones to India in a deal worth nearly $4 billion (approximately Rs. 3,314 crore). The proposal to purchase the 31 remotely piloted aircraft systems was first made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US last year. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has now certified the sale, saying that it will bolster the US-Indian strategic relationship and enhance security in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.

Why does this story matter?

The Joe Biden administration's approval is an important landmark in the government-to-government deal. The long-awaited defense pact, which took almost six years to finalize, will provide the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force with cutting-edge drone technology. The Indian Navy will receive 15 Sea Guardian drones, while the Army and Air Force will each get eight Sky Guardian drones. Manufactured by US-based General Atomics Aeronautical, these drones will significantly improve India's ability to conduct unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Capabilities of MQ-9B drones

Also known as "Predators," the MQ-9B drones are remotely-piloted aircraft systems designed for offensive missions, reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence operations worldwide. These High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones can fly over the horizon via satellite for more than 40 hours. They are also equipped with laser-guided Hellfire Missiles and 450kg bombs. The Indian Navy already operates two unarmed Predator drones from Rajali air base in Tamil Nadu, which are on lease from the US.

Strategic potential in drone deal with India, says US official

In a statement to the Hindustan Times, US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said, "We believe it (drone deal) offers significant potential to further advance strategic technology cooperation with India and military cooperation in the region.' The approval by the US agency comes at a time when media reports were circulating that the US has put the deal on hold over the alleged failed plot by an Indian national to kill India-designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, NDTV reported.