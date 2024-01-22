'Luckiest person on earth': Sculptor reacts after Ram Mandir consecration

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

The idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old boy

Karnataka sculptor, Arun Yogiraj, who crafted the Ram Lalla idol for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya shared his thoughts after the Pran Prathistha ceremony on Monday. Talking to news agency ANI, he said he feels like the "luckiest person on the earth." "The blessing of my ancestors, family members, and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world," he said.

Why does this story matter?

The idol made by Yogiraj was selected among many entries for installation at Ram Mandir earlier this month. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol—made of black stone from Karnataka—portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child holding a golden bow and arrow. The had been covered with a veil in the days leading up to the ceremony. The idol was revealed in its final form on Monday just before the consecration ceremony.

Idol made from black stone, weighs over 150kg

The newly created Ram Lalla idol was placed inside the temple last week. It depicts a five-year-old Ram Lalla standing on a lotus. The 51-inch statue weighs "somewhere between 150 to 200kgs" and was skillfully carved from black stone by Yogiraj. The old idol of Ram Lalla, which has been worshipped for the last seven decades, will also remain in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

Who is Yogiraj?

The family of the Mysuru-based sculptor has been associated with the art of idol-making for several generations, Ram temple trust's General Secretary Champat Rai said. According to reports, Yogiraj has also crafted the 30-foot Subhash Chandra Bose statue displayed behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi. Yogiraj has also sculpted the Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath.

PM Modi leads consecration ceremony

Meanwhile, the consecration ceremony, or Pran Pratishtha, at the Ram Mandir was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In preparation for the event, he reportedly observed a series of strict 11-day rituals. PM Modi expressed his delight at participating in this "divine program" at the temple.