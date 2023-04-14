India

CBI summons Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy scam case

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 14, 2023, 06:46 pm 2 min read

CBI to question Kejriwal on Sunday

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday issued a summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case. According to ANI, Kejriwal will be questioned on Sunday regarding the matter. Notably, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is already under arrest in connection with the case.

Why does this story matter?

Several arrests have been made by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the development and implementation of the Delhi government's 2021-22 Excise Policy.

The policy was approved by the Delhi cabinet amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

The CBI is looking into the corruption aspect, while the ED is probing the money laundering angle in the case.

Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this summons: AAP

Responding to the summons, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Arvind Kejriwal has been sent a summons. I'd like to tell the PM - you and your government are covered in corruption from head to toe and Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this summons." "The conspiracy hatched by you to arrest...jail and take action against Kejriwal on 16th April will not stifle his voice."

Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 17

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on April 3 extended the judicial custody of Sisodia until Monday in the CBI case over the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The federal agency had informed the court that the investigation into the corruption case involving the "scam" had reached a crucial juncture. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 and is lodged in the Tihar jail.