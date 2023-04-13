India

Summer vacations in Bengal government schools to start early

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 13, 2023, 04:45 pm 1 min read

Reportedly, the notification for the same is yet to be issued (Representational image)

The government and government-aided schools in West Bengal have been asked to move the summer vacations from May 24 to May 2, a senior official told PTI. However, the notification for the same is yet to be issued, per reports. The decision has been taken on the insistence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee due to the rising temperatures across the state, the official added.

West Bengal facing heatwave-like conditions

According to reports, the private schools in West Bengal would be "requested" to follow the instructions as well. Moreover, the duration of the vacation would depend on the weather conditions. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), hot and dry weather conditions in the districts of Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum will persist during the weekend.