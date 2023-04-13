India

UP: Man fatally beaten over suspicion of theft; video surfaces

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 13, 2023, 02:06 pm 1 min read

The victim's dead body was dumped outside a government hospital on Tuesday (Representational image)

A disturbing video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, showing a man being brutally thrashed to death with an iron rod over accusations of theft. The deceased, identified as Shivam Johri (32), reportedly worked as a manager for transport businessman Bankim Suri, who ordered his beating. According to NDTV, Johri's dead body was dumped outside a government hospital on Tuesday.

Trigger warning: Sensitive video of man being beaten

Seven accused in Johri's murder case

According to reports, Johri's family alleged that he died as a result of electrocution. However, the police noticed injuries on his body and launched an investigation. An investigation found seven people accused in the murder case, including Neeraj Gupta, a prominent businessman and owner of Kanhiya Hosiery. Reportedly, one of Gupta's packages went missing, following which several employees of the company were allegedly assaulted.