Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed's son killed in encounter

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 13, 2023, 01:50 pm 1 min read

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi

Asad, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and another accused Ghulam Maksudan— both wanted for the murder of Umesh Pal—were reportedly killed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter in Jhansi. The duo carried a reward of Rs. 5 lakh each. As per reports, sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from both the slain accused.

Details on STF's official statement

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi," ANI quoted STF as saying. "Sophisticated foreign-made weapons recovered," it added.

