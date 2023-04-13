India

ED files case against BBC alleging foreign funding irregularities

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 13, 2023, 12:46 pm 1 min read

The ED registered a case against BBC under the FEMA for alleged irregularities related to foreign funding

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for alleged foreign exchange violation. In February, the Income Tax Department carried out "surveys" at its Delhi and Mumbai offices, alleging non-compliance with transfer pricing rules and profit diversion. The opposition had called the raids, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "undeclared emergency."

Why does this story matter?

The BBC's blip on the BJP-led Centre's radar grew larger after it released a two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his relationship with the country's Muslim minority.

The government banned the documentary, labeling it "colonial propaganda" aimed at creating division in India. Several people were also arrested across the country for watching the documentary, defying the ban.