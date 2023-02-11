Entertainment

Sukesh Chandrasekhar slaps Rs. 100cr notice on Chahatt Khanna

Sukesh Chandrasekhar slaps Rs. 100cr notice on Chahatt Khanna

Written by Divya Bhonsale Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Feb 11, 2023, 05:17 pm 3 min read

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has slapped a Rs. 100 crore defamation lawsuit against TV actor Chahatt Khanna

A week after alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote a letter from Delhi's Mandoli Jail addressing television actress Chahatt Khanna's allegations against him, he has now sued her for defamation. Khanna earlier alleged that Chandrasekhar proposed to her in Tihar Jail despite knowing she was married. Chandrasekhar has filed a suit for Rs. 100 crore against Khanna, claiming her statement caused damage to his reputation.

Why does this story matter?

Chandrasekhar has been accused of extorting Rs. 200 crore from Aditi Singh—Religare Enterprises ex-promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife—while lodged inside Tihar Jail. The case is presently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

During its investigation, the ED summoned several actors, including Chahatt Khanna, who gained popularity for her role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, in regard to their connection with the alleged conman.

Chandrasekhar's lawyer asks Khanna to retract statement

As per a statement issued by Chandrasekhar's lawyer Anant Malik, a legal notice of Rs. 100 crore has been sent to Khanna for her allegations against his client. Malik also asked her to withdraw and retract her statement against Chandrasekhar. Notably, on February 4, Chandrasekhar wrote a letter to the media, calling Chahatt Khanna a "gold digger" and claiming he never proposed to her.

What Khanna said about Chandrasekhar earlier

In a January interview, Khanna claimed she went to Tihar Jail to meet Chandrasekhar a few years ago, thinking she was going to an event at a school. She claimed that he introduced himself as late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's nephew and the owner of a popular South Indian TV channel. Khanna further said that Chandrasekhar even proposed to her in jail.

Previously, Nora Fatehi sued Jacqueline Fernandez for defamation

To recall, in December 2022, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi—also under the radar of the ED for receiving expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar in the money laundering case—sued Jacqueline Fernandez for defamation. The lawsuit was filed over Fernandez's allegations that Fatehi took gifts from the alleged conman, which were brought from the "proceeds of the crime." Notably, the ED chargesheet named Fernandez as an accused.

Chandrasekhar claims Fatehi took money from him to buy house

Fatehi earlier also claimed that Chandrasekhar promised to buy her home if she became his girlfriend. Reacting to these allegations, Chandrasekhar, in January, claimed that she took a huge sum of money from him to buy a property in Morocco. While the case is under investigation by the ED and Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Chandrasekhar is presently lodged in Mandoli Jail.