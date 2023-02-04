Entertainment

Sukesh Chandrasekhar calls TV actor Chahatt Khanna 'gold digger'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 04, 2023, 03:39 pm 2 min read

TV actor Chahatt Khanna alleged that Sukesh Chandrasekhar proposed to her in Tihar Jail

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail, has reportedly released a letter slamming the allegations leveled against him by TV actor Chahatt Khanna. Chandrasekhar has also called Khanna a "trained liar" and a "gold digger," claimed reports. Khanna, in January, alleged that Chandrasekhar proposed to her in jail several years ago, despite knowing she was married and a mother of two.

Why does this story matter?

Best known for her role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Chahatt Khanna claimed in the interview that Chandrasekhar had introduced himself as late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's nephew and the owner of a popular South Indian TV channel.

She also alleged that he "went down on one knee" and proposed to her for marriage, saying her husband was "not the right man."

Chandrasekar reacts to Khanna's allegations

Reportedly, Chandrasekhar claimed, in his latest letter to the media, that he has no interest in having a relationship with a married woman, rejecting proposal allegations leveled by Khanna. "I am not desperate like these Gold Diggers like Chahatt. My association with Chahatt, Nikki (Tamboli) has been only for professional reasons, for which the meetings happened, and advance was paid (sic)," read the letter.

On claims of being tricked into meeting inside Tihar Jail

Khanna earlier claimed she was tricked into meeting Chandrasekhar inside Delhi's Tihar Jail a few years ago. Chandrasekhar, calling her a "trained liar," said, "How can someone not know that they are entering a jail for a mulaqat (meeting)?" "This shows what kind of stories she is making now," he further wrote in the letter, asking why she didn't file a complaint since 2018.

Probe underway in Rs. 200 crore extortion case

Chandrasekhar has been accused of extorting Rs. 200 crore from Aditi Singh—Religare Enterprises ex-promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Jacqueline Fernandez has been named an accused in the ED's chargesheet, while Nora Fatehi is also linked to the case. Meanwhile, Delhi's Patiala House Court, which is hearing the matter, adjourned the arguments till February 15.