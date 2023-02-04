Entertainment

Bomb explosion at Sunny Leone's fashion show venue in Imphal

Bomb explosion at Sunny Leone's fashion show venue in Imphal

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 04, 2023, 02:42 pm 1 min read

Bomb explosion at Sunny Leone's fashion event venue in Imphal

A powerful explosion took place near the venue of a fashion show, which Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend on Sunday, in the Hatta Kangjeibung area of Manipur's capital Imphal. It took place 100 meters from the venue early on Saturday and no casualties were reported. As per reports, no terror outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Second blast in 10 days in Manipur

Maharabam Pradip Singh, Superintendent of Police, Imphal East, told ANI, "There is no report of any casualties. We suspect it to be an explosive device like a Chinese grenade." This is reportedly the second blast in 10 days in Manipur. On January 26 (Republic Day), a bomb blast occurred at Gandhi Chowk in Manipur's Ukhrul town, in which three pedestrians were injured.

Take a look at what ANI tweeted

Manipur | Explosive device went off at a fashion show venue at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East dist around 6am today.



"There is no report of any casualty. We suspect it to be an explosive device like a Chinese grenade," says Maharabam Pradip Singh, SP Imphal East to ANI. — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023