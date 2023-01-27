Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's U-turn on 'Pathaan'; calls it 'just a film'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 27, 2023, 06:35 pm 3 min read

Kangana Ranaut also said that while 'Pathaan' is 'just a film,' the country will only hear chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been shattering records at the box office. It became the first Bollywood film ever to rake in Rs. 100 crore (nett, globally) on the first day of its release. The movie is receiving praise from everywhere. Even Kangana Ranaut praised the blockbuster. However, on Friday, the actor took a U-turn on her comments, calling Pathaan "just a film."

Why does this story matter?

Kangana Ranaut recently returned to the micro-blogging site Twitter after her account was suspended in 2021 and was restored after a long period of time.

Ever since she returned, the Manikarnika actor has been slaying on the social media platform. After Pathaan's release, Ranaut put out a post in the film's favor, appreciating the response it received.

But now, things have changed, apparently.

India will only hear chants of 'Jai Shri Ram': Ranaut

Ranaut posted a long thread of tweets over Karan Johar's "love trumps hate" statement on Pathaan. She said the film portrayed Pakistan and ISI in good light, showing the inclusive spirit of India. The actor then called Pathaan "just a film," adding that India will only hear chants of "Jai Shri Ram." She also suggested that its apt name should have been "Indian Pathaan."

Ranaut's Twitter thread on Johar's 'love trumps hate' statement

All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Ranaut responded to Atul Khatri's 'Modi nahi toh kaun' tweet

Separately, comedian Atul Khatri tweeted on Thursday saying, "I think 2023 has finally given the answer to - Modi nahin toh kaun (who else if not Modi)? The answer is #Pathaan." Responding to his tweet, Ranaut wrote: "Warning: If (the) film industry doesn't want to bear the (brunt) of political propaganda (then) they should condemn such propaganda using their films."

'I've mortgaged my house, office for a film'

One parody account tried to troll Ranaut, saying Pathaan's first-day collection is more than her lifetime earnings. To this, Ranaut replied, saying how she has mortgaged her house and office to make a film that celebrates "the constitution of India and our love for this great nation." Further, she wondered that while everyone can make money, who can spend money like this?

'Pathaan' collected thunderous Rs. 200 crore on Day 2

Meanwhile, Khan's film is recording a historic run at the ticket window. Within two days of its release, Pathaan collected a whopping Rs. 200 crore (and more) at the worldwide box office, registering another feat in Hindi cinema's history. Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, reportedly collected Rs. 68 crore at the domestic box office on Thursday.

