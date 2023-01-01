Entertainment

Top 5 anticipated Bollywood films of 2023

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 01, 2023, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Despite seeing a diverse range of releases, 2022 was not a great year for Bollywood films in terms of box office collections. From Gehraiyaan to Brahmastra, last year's content was varied, but for the most part, disappointing. As we step into 2023, the year looks hopeful with some exciting films ahead. Here are the top 5 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2023.

'Pathaan'

Pathaan marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan after four long years. The action thriller is a part of the YRF spy universe and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Fans have loved the teaser, posters, and songs too. The film is all about action, thrill, extravagance, and SRK. The film releases on January 25, 2023.

'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan has two big releases but the third installment of the Tiger franchise is what fans are waiting for. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and will have Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo as Pathaan. The second installment was loved by everyone and this action flick is touted to be a visual treat. Makers are aiming for a Diwali release.

'Animal'

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar, this psychological thriller is one of the most anticipated films. The makers unveiled the first poster and its grotesque look of Kapoor has made fans more excited. This will be Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi film after the controversial Kabir Singh. The cast of Animal includes Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Ever since Takht got postponed (read: shelved), fans speculated about Karan Johar's return as a director. This film was an instant buzz since its announcement. The sneak peek and shots of Ranveer Singh made the fans go gaga. This romcom reunites the Gully Boy pair Singh and Alia Bhatt and will have the trademark Johar elements—emotions, drama, and extravagance.

'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan collaborates with Rajkumar Hirani for this social drama revolving around immigration. This seems like a deadly combination, as Hirani is known for delivering blockbuster movies. The movie marks SRK's first collab with the director after the Pathaan star reportedly turned down 3 Idiots due to date issues in 2009. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu. It is slated for December 2023 release.