'Bigg Boss 16' to premiere on THIS date in October?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 02, 2022, 12:25 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan will soon be seen hosting 'Bigg Boss 16' on Colors.

Love it or hate it, you simply cannot ignore it! Indian television's biggest and extremely controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to grace our screens for the 16th year in a row. The Salman Khan-fronted show is expected to land on Colors on October 8 or 9, thus locking the weekend prime time slot. Here's all we know about BB 16.

Bigg Boss has often run into controversies for its "unsuitable" content and has even been blamed for being "rigged" and "blatantly scripted."

However, that has not blemished or impacted the show's popularity at all, and BB continues to top the TRP charts and dominate social media year after year.

Some popular past winners include Rubina Dilaik, Sidharth Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, and Prince Narula.

Information The 'Bigg Boss' house is likely to have aqua theme

According to a report published in Outlook, the 16th season was initially supposed to kickstart on October 1, but the makers eventually pushed back the date by a few days. Moreover, the house will reportedly have an aqua theme this year. For the unversed, the house carries a different theme each year, and numerous tasks and activities are centered around it.

Possible contestants Munawar Faruqui, Karan Patel likely to enter this season?

Unlike other seasons, this time, the buzz surrounding the list of probable contestants is rather enervated, and the makers are keeping the names under tight wraps. However, a few names that have emerged so far include social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, comedian Munawar Faruqui, actors Akanksha Puri and Karan Patel, and singer Thomas Andrews. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Speculations Shehnaaz Gill to co-host the show's premiere?

It is also being speculated that actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who received accolades for her presence in Bigg Boss 13, might be seen embellishing the show's premiere as the co-host. To note, over the 13th season, she particularly grew close to Salman Khan and is also making her big Bollywood debut with Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Khan in the lead.