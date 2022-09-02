Entertainment

Remembering Sidharth Shukla: Best moments from 'Bigg Boss 13'

Remembering Sidharth Shukla on his first death anniversary.

Actor-host Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2, 2021, came as a devastating blow that rocked the entire nation. Shukla, who shot to nationwide acclaim through his roles in Balika Vadhu and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, left a gaping chasm behind him. On his first death anniversary, we remember him through some memorable moments from his time in the phenomenally successful Bigg Boss 13.

#1 Shukla: The one true lone wolf of 'Bigg Boss 13'

The 13th edition is regarded as the best season to come out of Bigg Boss's stable. The major credit, of course, goes to Shukla's formidable presence, be it during grueling tasks or his relentless pursuit for victory, even when the wind didn't blow in his favor. Also, who can forget the king of one-liners' famous, "If you set the bar, I raise the bar!"

#2 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill: A story like no other

Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's story was seemingly straight out of a fairy tale, but tragically, wasn't meant to be. From Shukla counseling Gill when she walked the wrong path to Gill missing him frantically when he walked out due to a medical emergency, their saga quickly made its way to the audience's hearts. Alas, it was eventually snapped by the hands of cruel fate.

#3 Shukla's dance with co-contestant Rashami Desai

Shukla shared a love-hate relationship with co-contestant Rashami Desai, who was also his co-actor in Colors' Dil Se Dil Tak. The duo's rivalry often came to the fore and metamorphosed into volatile arguments, but there were also some tender moments between them. One of these was their performance on the love ballad Uddi Uddi, which sent the housemates and viewers into a complete frenzy!

#4 When Shukla's mother Mrs. Rita entered the house

One of the highlights of the second half of each Bigg Boss season was the "family week," when contestants' family members come to boost their morale. Shukla, who wasn't really known for expressing his emotions out loud, let his guard down when his mother, Mrs. Rita, entered the house. It was an emotionally striking moment, with palpable love between them seeping through the screen.

#5 Shukla's bittersweet relationship with 'brother' Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz, who emerged as the first runner-up of the 13th season, shared a bittersweet relationship with winner Shukla. Though their friendship hit a rough patch midway through the season, #SidSim fans still look back at their camaraderie with fondness. Riaz often called Shukla his elder brother, and they stood together like a wall even when all other contestants seemed to corner them completely.