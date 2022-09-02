Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan's birthday: Recalling his powerful performance in 'Bheemla Nayak'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 02, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

'Bheemla Nayak' hit the theaters in February 2022.

One of the most successful Tollywood projects of the year, Bheemla Nayak had Power Star Pawan Kalyan playing the lead role with Rana Daggubati. Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the National Award-winning Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. As Kalyan turns 51 today, let's recall his powerful performance in the film, which was also his latest offering.

Role Kalyan reprised Menon's role but added his own color

Watching Bheemla Nayak, one can conclude that the latter was not a frame-to-frame recreation of Ayyappanum Koshiyum (AK). Kalyan's role as Bheemla Nayak had a lot to do with the novelty that the film carried. In AK, Menon played a polite cop with subtle authority, while Kalyan added his swagger and made the role massy. In short, Kalyan played Menon's stylish counterpart.

Observation Action sequences had ample elements to woo the masses

If one had watched the film (especially on Day 1 of its release), one wouldn't forget the audience's response to Kalyan's entry. It made the fans go gaga. With the apt background music and the Power Star's massy entry, it was adrenaline-pumping. As in all his films, Kalyan once again proved that his fans' anticipations and expectations would not be disappointed after all!

Significance Playful, romantic sides of Kalyan were explored

The difference between the films did not end there. A romantic spin was added to Kalyan's character, which was not present in AK. This gave the fans an opportunity to witness the playful side of Kalyan after years. Though he came back to the big screens with Vakeel Saab, it did not have many romantic portions compared to Bheemla Nayak.

Details Other actors aided Kalyan in making it a visual treat

Nithya Menen played Kalyan's romantic interest and her screen presence only added more charm to the movie. Daggubati who played the co-lead, stood shoulder to shoulder with Kalyan, adding intensity to the viewing experience. Bheemla Nayak was directed by Saagar K Chandra and it hit the theaters in February this year. The revenge drama is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.