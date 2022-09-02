Entertainment

'LotR' to 'Cuttputlli': Check out this weekend's OTT watchlist

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 02, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Still reeling from the festive fever? We've got the cure you need! Whether your weekend plans are to kick back and relax with your cuppa while watching a crime series or escape into a fantasy land of elves and terrifying creatures, there's something for everyone in store this weekend. Read on for our curated list of OTT titles that you cannot miss out on.

#1 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Based on JRR Tolkein's best-selling novel The Lord of the Rings, the much-awaited series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 3. It will take us back to Middle Earth to explore the events that took place many years before The Hobbit's story. It will also explore the second age of Middle Earth.

#2 'Cuttputlli'

Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli is a remake of the 2018 film Ratsasan and stars actor Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. The film is set against the picturesque background of Kasauli where a notorious serial killer who is infamous for leaving dead bodies in public spaces wreaks havoc. The crime-drama film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.

#3 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2'

Netflix India's Season 2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is all set to arrive on Friday. If you were a fan of the Hollywood series The Real Housewives, then this show is surely the right pick for you. It explores the events in the lives of actor Neelam Kothari Soni, designer Seema Sajdeh, entrepreneur Bhavana Panday, and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor.

#4 'Vikrant Rona'

Sudeep Kiccha's Vikrant Rona is another highly-anticipated title that will premiere on Zee5 on Friday. The film revolves around the village Kamarottu where children go missing and are later found dead. A newly recruited police officer, Vikrant Rona, takes up the mysterious case to get to the root of it all. But everything comes with a price and this case will cost him.

#5 'Life By Ella'

Life By Ella is an all-new series that will be debuting on Apple TV+ on Friday. It follows the life of its titular protagonist who returns to school with a fresh perspective, a positive attitude, and excitement for what the future holds after her stint with cancer. With social media statuses and fake friends to watch out for, Ella navigates through school life.