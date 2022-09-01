Entertainment

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh dies in car accident in Australia

Sep 01, 2022

Nirvair Singh moved to Australia nine years ago.

In a tragic incident, Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh passed away on Tuesday (August 30) after being involved in a freak road accident. The accident involving three vehicles happened in Melbourne's northwest suburb called Diggers Rest on Tuesday afternoon. It is reported that a car that was being driven "erratically" collided with the other two. Singh had moved to Australia about nine years ago.

Details Singh died on the spot

He died on the spot and was on his way to work when the accident happened. The driver of the third vehicle survived with minor injuries. He was reportedly rushed to a medical facility. The tragic demise of Singh sent waves of shock across the Indian community living in Australia. Singh moved to Australia to pursue his career in the music industry.

Quote Here's what police said about the accident

According to a report in Daily Mail. a man and a woman, who were allegedly responsible for the accident, were arrested at the scene of the incident and are under police custody. They are also being treated in a hospital for their injuries. As per reports, the police said 42-year-old Singh was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Condolences Singh's friend penned a lengthy note on Instagram

The singer's friend Gagan Kokri took to Instagram and mourned his demise. He shared a couple of images and penned a lengthy note in Punjabi. He wrote, "Nirvair, bro I just woke up hearing this." He added that Singh was one of the "kindest people in the world and his demise has shaken the conscience of the Indian community in Melbourne."

Information Singh is the father of two kids

Singh, 42, is a father of two. Singh shot to his fame after crooning the song Tere Bina from the album My Turn. He is also known for songs including Darda-a-Dil, Je Russgi, Ferrari Dream, and Hikk Thok Ke. Fans and followers of the singer offered condolences to his family on social media. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.