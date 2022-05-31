India

Huge crowd gathers for Sidhu Moose Wala's last rites: Details

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 31, 2022, 01:55 pm 3 min read

The last rites of Sidhu Moose Wala are scheduled to be held at noon at his ancestral agricultural land in Mansa district's Moosa village.

A huge crowd reportedly gathered at late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's house on Tuesday morning to pay their last respects. The singer's last rites were scheduled to be held at noon at his ancestral agricultural land in Moosa village of Punjab's Mansa district. He was shot dead on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government downgraded his security cover.

Details Moose Wala's body brought home amid heavy security

Moose Wala's family brought the body of the deceased artist home from the Mansa Civil Hospital on Tuesday morning amid heavy security arrangements. A huge crowd later gathered outside his ancestral house, following which the police closed the doors and only family members and close friends were allowed to enter, Hindustan Times reported. His supporters were also heard shouting slogans against the state government.

Moose Wala 25 bullet wounds found in Moose Wala's body

As per the post-mortem examination, reportedly conducted by a team of five doctors at the Mansa Civil Hospital, 25 entry and exit bullet wounds were found in Moose Wala's body. To recall, the singer's father Balkaur Singh earlier said that he was following him in a car with two armed personnel when the accused rained bullets on the 28-year-old and his two friends.

Development Moose Wala's family earlier refused to allow post-mortem

Earlier on Monday, Moose Wala's family refused to allow the post-mortem of the body after the Punjab Police claimed it was a case of inter-gang rivalry. Punjab's DGP VK Bhawra later clarified that he has the highest respect for the late singer and never called Moose Wala a gangster. "One Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," he added.

Action Delhi Police questioning Bishnoi

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has begun questioning jailed gangster Bishnoi at the Tihar Jail. Notably, Canada-based Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi. A key suspect was also detained from Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and Uttarakhand cops. Five other people were also detained along with the main suspect. They have now been taken to Punjab for interrogation.

Politics The killing triggered a political row in Punjab

Moose Wala's killing has also sparked a political row in the state, with the Opposition accusing the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of endangering VIPs by downsizing their security cover. Many are also calling for the dismissal of the Mann government. Following the criticism, the state government on Monday has ordered a review into the decision of scaling down Moose Wala's security.

Background Moose Wala was among 424 people whose security was downsized

Notably, Moose Wala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police Saturday in what it termed was a move against the "VIP culture." However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the state government, seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was reduced and the reason for the same.

Information Mann announces judicial probe into the killing

Facing sharp criticism, Punjab CM Mann has also announced the setting up of a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge of the high court to probe the killing of Moose Wala.