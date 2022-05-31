India

J&K: School teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Written by Abhishek Hari May 31, 2022

A school teacher, who was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, died of the gunshot wounds on Tuesday in yet another targeted attack in the Kashmir Valley. The deceased was identified as Rajini Bhalla, said the police. This follows a string of attacks on non-locals in Kashmir and weeks after the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, sparked widespread protests.

Statement Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the attack

"Terrorists fired upon a woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, she received critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned off," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted earlier. "Another targeted attack against a migrant government teacher in Kulgam area...Reports of her condition are conflicting. Praying that she survives the attack," tweeted ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah.