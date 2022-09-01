Entertainment

Amid criticism, 'Chiyaan' Vikram's 'Cobra' runtime skimmed by 20 minutes

Sep 01, 2022

Tamil film Cobra led by "Chiyaan" Vikram hit the theaters on Wednesday and it saw tremendous footfalls on its opening day. However, it was widely noted that the film's runtime was pretty lengthy, which ultimately turned out to be a huge negative for the film. Now, the makers have trimmed a few portions and reduced the runtime by 20 minutes.

Why does this story matter?

Though the opening day for Cobra was eventful at the box office, it mostly received negative reviews and the runtime was one of the reasons.

Since word-of-the-mouth reviews are picking up like wildfire, it's important for the makers to consider the audience's impression to have a steady run in the theaters.

So, this decision of the makers to cut the film short is significant.

The trimmed version of Cobra will be implemented from Thursday. The makers announced the news on social media. Seven Screen Studio, which has bankrolled the project wrote, "We Heard You! #Cobra is now Trimmed by 20 Mins as suggested by film-goers, fans, media friends, distributors & exhibitors. Will be updated from this evening in all the screens. Do watch & support the film (sic)."

All you need to know about 'Cobra'

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who has previously helmed acclaimed movies like Imaikkaa Nodigal and Demonte Colony, Cobra has KGF fame, Srinidhi Shetty, as the leading lady, while former cricketer Irfan Pathan played an important role. Vikram, who played dual roles, appeared in 20 different avatars. AR Rahman has composed music for the actioner, which was apparently made on a whopping budget of Rs. 90cr.

'Cobra' clashed with 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu'

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith's latest outing Natchathiram Nagargirathu was also released on Wednesday. It has been receiving raving reviews from fans and critics, and it is expected that the footfall will be increased in the upcoming days owing to the positive reviews. Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Kalaiarasan play the lead roles in it. Ranjith has bankrolled the project under his Neelam Productions.