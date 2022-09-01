Entertainment

Did Aamir Khan actually post 'apology' clip for 'LSC' debacle?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 01, 2022, 02:27 pm 2 min read

Aamir Khan posts 'apology' video, gets trolled.

Actor Aamir Khan's latest film Laal Singh Chaddha has tanked miserably at the box office despite sky-high expectations from both the audience and the actor himself. The film was caught in the crossfire for various reasons varying from the #BoycottBollywood trend to the lead actors' controversial histories. Now, Khan's production house dropped an "apology" clip that further subjected the superstar to online vitriol.

Context Why does this story matter?

After a four-year-long hiatus, Khan was ready to get back in the game all guns blazing.

Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to be his big-ticket comeback film considering the fact that it is a Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring ace actor Tom Hanks.

Unfortunately, the film was a huge miss and ran out of steam days after its release.

Video Video showed 'Michami Dukkadam' as SRK song played in background

On Thursday, Aamir Khan Productions dropped an apology video on its social media handles. A voice (not Khan) reads out the text displayed on the screen while Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho theme plays in the background. The clip begins with the words "Michami Dukkadam" which means "may all my improper actions be inconsequential." After receiving varied reactions, the clip was deleted.

Reactions How did netizens react?

Some netizens were compassionate and supported the actor saying that he didn't have to ask for forgiveness or explain himself. People also shared messages saying that they supported him no matter what and also that they should be the ones thanking him for teaching them many things. A Twitter user wrote, "You will come back stronger from this sir (sic)."

Trolls Although memes took over social media, clip wasn't about 'LSC'

A social media user wrote, "Bad spellings, SRK's audio, this dude's account is hacked for sure! (sic)." Netizens also mockingly speculated that a "cheap TikToker" had hacked his account. Moreover, people didn't forget to target Kareena Kapoor Khan in their memes. To note, Khan posts similar videos every year and there is no direct relation between the apology video and Laal Singh Chaddha.

