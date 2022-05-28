Entertainment

IPL closing ceremony: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman confirmed as performers

IPL closing ceremony: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman confirmed as performers

Written by Isha Sharma May 28, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh have been roped in for the IPL closing ceremony on Sunday. (Photo credit: Twitter/@arrahman)

The closing ceremony of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to be a star-studded affair. Actor Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman will be performing at the ceremony on Sunday. First-time participants Gujarat Titans will face inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals in the high-stakes match. The finale will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bollywood and cricket, particularly IPL, have shared a profound connection for several years.

In the past editions of the cricket league, artists such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Usha Uthup, and Bappi Lahiri have dazzled audiences.

Due to the COVID-19 scare, the league was shifted to UAE.

Thus, the upcoming ceremony would be the first-ever closing ceremony to transpire in India post-pandemic.

Ceremony 'Board will celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence'

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly divulged details about the 45-minute-long closing ceremony. Speaking to Sportstar, he said, "With Ahmedabad hosting the final, we'll celebrate [our] country's 75th independence [anniversary], marking the journey of Indian cricket with a special show." Several stalwarts from the gentleman's game, including honorary secretary of BCCI Jay Shah, will be present at the event.

Performances Who else will be gracing the ceremony?

The Gully Boy actor and the Academy Award-winning musician are the two most well-known faces who will be seen at the T-20 extravaganza. But BCCI has also reportedly locked a 10-member dance troupe who will be performing Jharkhand's popular folk dance Chhau at the closing ceremony. The event will kickstart at 6:30pm, followed by the toss at 7:30pm, and the match at 8:00pm.

Know more What else is special about the IPL finale this year?

Singh and Rahman's performance is not the only tie Bollywood has with IPL 2022. Aamir Khan will also be reaching the venue to unveil the trailer of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Before that, he will be hosting the closing ceremony, too. The trailer has already been dubbed a "masterpiece," by film critics following a special preview screening in Mumbai.