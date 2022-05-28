Entertainment

Depp-Heard trial: Closing arguments are locked in. What happens next?

Written by Isha Sharma May 28, 2022, 04:23 pm 3 min read

Closing arguments have been locked in in the Depp-Heard trial. What happens now?

The murky, much-publicized defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has entered the jury deliberation stage. The trial has been going on in Fairfax County, Virginia for the past six weeks. The seven-person jury began deliberating on Friday (May 27), and after the weekend break, will resume work on Tuesday (May 31). Here are the developments we can expect in the coming days.

Context Why does this story matter?

The live-televised trial emanates from Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she wrote about being a domestic violence victim, without naming Depp.

The Tusk actor sued his former wife for $50M, stating that the article defamed him.

In response, Heard countersued the 58-year-old for $100M.

The high-profile case has witnessed over 100 hours of testimony and has completely divided public opinion.

Depp's side Closing arguments: 'Heard should be considered the real abuser'

Lawyers Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew spoke about how "Heard fabricated her arguments and should be considered the real abuser." They also highlighted how Heard didn't donate all of her $7M divorce settlement and demonstrated borderline personality disorder traits. Playing an audio clip in which Heard acknowledged hitting Depp, Vasquez noted, "There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp."

Heard's side Closing arguments: 'Depp is the real monster'

Heard's legal team, represented by Benjamin Rottenborn and Elaine Bredehoft, claimed that Depp was the real "monster" and all the evidence points toward Heard's innocence. Their argument focused heavily on Depp's alleged struggles with drugs and alcohol, and the resultant out-of-bounds, violent behavior. Rottenborn also accused the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of having "almost all" his witnesses on his payroll.

Verdict Now seven-member jury needs to arrive at unanimous decision

Now that both sides have rested their case after long-drawn high-volatile arguments, the seven-member jury must reach a unanimous decision. Since the jury couldn't arrive at a decision this week, they will now be required to return for deliberations on Tuesday. As per Heard's request, the jury members' identities will be kept under wraps for up to a year.

Timeline How long will the verdict take?

The highly-publicized trial that has captured all of America's attention has become even more convoluted due to the several testimonies, audio clips, photographic evidence, and multiple statements from numerous witnesses from both sides. Considering that there is a plethora of exhaustive material that needs to be duly dissected, the possibility of a verdict being out in early June cannot be ruled out.

Future What happens after the jury's ruling?

If Depp emerges victorious, it would mean that he was indeed defamed in the aforementioned op-ed and will be compensated with either less or more than $50M. However, if it's decided that Heard didn't defame him, the 36-year-old won't have to shell out any money. Since this is a civil case and not a criminal one, neither actor will be shipped to prison.