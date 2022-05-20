Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs CSK: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 20, 2022, 12:56 pm 3 min read

CSK will aim to finish on a positive note (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Third-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) face an evicted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. RR, who have pocketed eight wins so far, are yet to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, CSK will play for their pride. They would want to wrap up their season on a high. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this match. In the last seven matches, the chasing sides have won the first three matches, while the side batting first has won the previous four. The wicket has been a batter's delight, boasting an average first innings score of 188 (last five matches). Both pacers and spinners can be backed to leave their mark.

RR How have RR fared at Brabourne in IPL?

Rajasthan Royals have won four of their six matches at Brabourne. Notably, they have a 2-0 win record at this venue this season. RR (217/5) bagged a seven-run win over DC (210). Jos Buttler had struck a 61-ball 103 for the Royals. Later, RR (178/6) scripted a 24-run win over LSG (154/8). Yashasvi Jaiswal (41) and Devdutt Padikkal (39) were Rajasthan's top scorers.

CSK How have CSK fared at Brabourne in IPL?

Chennai Super Kings have a 1-3 win-loss record at Brabourne. Interestingly, Chennai have lost both their fixtures at Brabourne in IPL 2022. In their maiden game at this venue this season, CSK (210/7) were handed a six-wicket defeat by LSG (211/4). Robin Uthappa (50) and Shivam Dube (49) were the top scorers for Chennai. Later, they suffered a 54-run defeat to Punjab Kings (180/8).

Stats Key performers at Brabourne in IPL 2022

David Warner (DC) has slammed the most runs at Brabourne this season. The Aussie batter has racked up 213 runs at 213.00 with three half-centuries. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) and Shubman Gill (GT) are the next in line, having amassed 196 and 179 runs, respectively. Among bowlers, left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed (DC) and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (DC) have claimed the joint-most wickets at Brabourne (10).

Information Highest and lowest scores at Brabourne in IPL 2022

Highest team totals recorded at this venue in IPL 2022: 217/5 RR vs KKR, 215/5 DC vs KKR, and 211/4 LSG vs CSK. Lowest scores recorded at Brabourne this season: 68 RCB vs SRH, 72/1 SRH vs RCB, and 115 PBKS vs DC.

Information RR vs CSK: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.