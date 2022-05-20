Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 20, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

RR are placed 3rd in IPL 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. A win for RR will see them book a berth in the playoffs. They can also topple LSG to finish second on NRR. Meanwhile, CSK are placed ninth. The news from the center is that MS Dhoni has elected to bat first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

he match will be held at the Brabourne Stadium. The last four games have witnessed teams batting first scripting wins. Quality runs can be posted here and anything above the 175-run mark is crucial. Pacers can be influential with spinners leaving a mark too. The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information One change each for both the teams

CSK have made one change with Ambati Rayudu replacing Shivam Dube. Meanwhile, RR have replaced Jimmy Neesham with the returning Shimron Hetmyer.

Playing XI A look at the two teams

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

Do you know? Head-to-head record: CSK 15-10 RR

The two teams have met on 25 occasions in the IPL. CSK have a 15-10 win-loss record. This is the maiden meeting between the two teams this season. In IPL 2021, the two sides shared the spoils.