IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Faf elects to field

May 13, 2022

Rahul Chahar will look to make his presence felt (Photo credit: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings in the 60th match of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. RCB, who are fourth on the points table, require a win to boost their chances of making the playoffs.Meanwhile, PBKS are placed eight. The news from the center is that RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the match. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of nearly 148 (last five matches). Notably, the chasing side has won three of the last five games. However, the side batting first won the last two games. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

Virat Kohli is one away from completing 6,500 runs in the IPL. He is set to become only the fourth player to feature in 220 IPL games. Shikhar Dhawan could complete 700 fours in the tournament. He presently has 694 boundaries, most by a batter (IPL). As per Cricbuzz, the Brabourne Stadium has witnessed the highest run-rate (9.17) in IPL 2022.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

PBKS have a win-loss record of 16-13 against RCB in the IPL. In fact, PBKS (208/5) trumped DC (205/2) by five wickets in the earlier match-up this season. Odean Smith slammed a match-winning 25 off eight balls.

Playing XI A look at the two sides

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Information One change for PBKS

PBKS have made one change. Harpreet Brar has come in for pacer Sandeep Sharma. Meanwhile, RCB have the same side on offer.