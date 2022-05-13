Sports

IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 13, 2022, 04:54 pm 3 min read

Rahul Tripathi has been in a sublime form in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. KKR are virtually out from the race to playoffs. They have five wins from 12 matches (NRR of -0.057). SRH still have a chance at the knockouts (-0.031). However, they would have to win their next three matches. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Teams batting first have won the last six games. Anything around the 160-run mark will be difficult for the side to chase down. Bowlers will need to stick to the basics and perform well here.

KKR KKR look to upset the Sunrisers

KKR have nothing to lose at this stage. They hammered MI by 75 runs and would be backing themselves to emulate the same against SRH. With Pat Cummins being ruled out due to a hip injury, KKR might bring in Shivam Mavi back into the attack. Batting-wise, KKR's hopes and wishes lie on Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, and Andre Russell.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

KKR have a 14-8 win-loss record against SRH. However, SRH had beaten the Knight Riders by seven wickets in the earlier match-up this season. Batting first, KKR had posted 175/8 in 20 overs. SRH (176/3) chased it down, riding on Rahul Tripathi's 71.

SRH SRH still in the race to knockouts

SRH have mustered five wins from 11 outings. They can still make the cut. However, they would have to muster comprehensive wins over KKR, MI, and PBKS to gain an edge in the Net Run Rate. Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, and Abhishek Sharma would be banked with the willow. Bowling-wise, they would want better shows from pacers Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

SRH (probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik. KKR (probable XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has slammed 308 runs in 11 matches this season. He averages 38.50. Aiden Markram (SRH) has scored 326 runs in IPL 2022. He averages 65.20. All-rounder Andre Russell has racked up 281 runs in 12 innings so far. He has also pocketed 14 wickets. Nitish Rana (KKR) has amassed 293 runs this season. He has struck two fifties.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Tim Southee, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy. Fantasy XI (option 2): Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Umran Malik.