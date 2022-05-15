Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Sanju Samson elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 15, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Avesh Khan has been prolific for LSG (Photo credit: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Both LSG and RR have a solid chance of making the playoffs. LSG are second-placed and RR are seated third. The news from the center is that RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and will bat first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The sides batting first have won the last three matches. It has been a belter of a wicket with two scores of 200-plus in this interval. Pacers have come up with better numbers than spinners.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Jos Buttler (RR) has clobbered the most runs in IPL 2022 (625). He averages 56.81 and has struck at 149.88. Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has clipped 23 wickets this season at 15.73. KL Rahul (LSG) has racked up 459 runs in 12 innings this season. He averages 45.90. Pacer Avesh Khan (LSG) has affected 16 dismissals in IPL 2022. He averages 18.25.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

RR beat LSG in the earlier match-up. Batting first, the Royals had slammed 165/6 riding on Shimron Hetmyer's 59*. Later, LSG (162/8) fell short by three runs. Quinton de Kock (39) and Marcus Stoinis (38*) were the top scorers for Lucknow.

Teams A look at the two teams

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Information RR make two changes; Bishnoi in for RR

RR have made two changes. Jimmy Neesham has come in place of Rassie van der Dussen. Meanwhile, Obed McCoy has come in in for Kuldeep Sen. RR have made once change with Ravi Bishnoi replacing Karan Sharma.