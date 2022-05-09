Sports

IPL 2022, KKR beat MI: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 09, 2022

MI succumbed versus KKR (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians (MI) lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. KKR managed 165/9 in 20 overs. Nitish Rana managed to score 43. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah claimed five scalps. In response, MI failed to chase down the target. They were bowled out for 113. Here's more.

Rana Notable numbers for Rana

Rana scored a 26-ball 43, slamming three fours and four sixes. He has 293 run in IPL 2022 at 26.63. He has slammed 19 fours and 19 sixes, Overall, Rana has raced to 2,113 runs at 28.17.' He has a strike rate of 137.55. In 10 games versus MI, Rana has scored 220 runs at 27.50.

MI Bumrah delivers for MI

Bumrah was superb, claiming a fifer versus KKR. He has notched the fifth-best bowling figures. Best bowling figures in the IPL: 6/12 Alzarri Joseph MI v SRH Hyderabad 2019, 6/14 Sohail Tanvir RR v CSK Jaipur 2008, 6/19 Adam Zampa RPS v SRH Vizag 2016, 5/5 Anil Kumble RCB v RR Cape Town 2009, 5/10 Jasprit Bumrah MI v KKR Mumbai DYP 2022.

Bumrah Feats attained by Bumrah

With his fifer versus KKR, Bumrah has raced to 10 scalps in IPL 2022 at an average of 31.40. He now has 140 wickets in the IPL at 23.64. He has become the 10th bowler to claim 140-plus scalps in the IPL. Bumrah's 5/10 is the best figures versus KKR in the IPL, surpassing the 5/40 registered by Yuzvendra Chahal.

MI vs KKR How did the match pan out?

KKR were off to a solid start as the openers added 60 runs. MI hit back, reducing KKR to 136/4. Jasprit Bumrah changed the game for MI, ending with five scalps. KKR ended up with 165/9 in 20 overs. In response, Pat Cummins (3/22) was superb as MI failed to get past KKR. Andre Russell claimed two scalps as well.

KKR Notable feats achieved by KKR bowlers

In 12 games this season, Andre Russell (2/22) has claimed 14 scalps at 15.07. Russell has raced to 86 scalps in the IPL at 24.55 Cummins (3/22) has raced to 45 scalps in the IPL. Tim Southee (1/10) has 12 scalps in IPL 2022 at 16.25. Sunil Narine (0/21) was superb once again. He has an economy rate of 5.22 in the ongoing season.