IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 15, 2022, 03:58 pm 3 min read

Punjab face DC in a crunch affair on Monday (Source: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face their Northern rival Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. It is a must-win game for both sides given their playoff hopes are still alive. Both PBKS and DC have claimed six wins so far. However, DC (+0.210) enjoy a better NRR than PBKS (+0.023). Here's the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won three of the last five matches. The wicket has averaged a first innings total of 166 in this duration. Pacers can be backed to dole out decent performances.

PBKS PBKS have had their share of ups and downs

Punjab have to win the next two outings and that too by decent margins. That would strengthen their chance of a top-four finish. Batting-wise, the onus would be on the in-form duo of Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan. Jonny Bairstow looks in a good nick as well. Among bowlers, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada are must-see players for this fixture.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other 29 times in the IPL. Punjab Kings have won on 15 occasions, while DC have stamped a win on 14 instances. DC (119/1) beat PBKS (115) by nine wickets in the earlier match-up this season.

DC DC's inconsistent run could cost them a win

Delhi Capitals have been marred with inconsistency throughout the season. In spite of being a highly competent side, they have failed big time in clutch moments. Among batters, DC would be banking a stellar show from the trio of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and skipper Rishabh Pant. The pace trio of Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, and Shardul Thakur can be menacing at DY Patil.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

PBKS (probable XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh. DC (probable XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicket-keeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) has racked up 402 runs in 12 matches. He averages 40.20. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) has smacked 385 runs this season at 35.00. He has struck at 180.75. David Warner is the leading run-getter for DC in IPL 2022. He has amassed 427 runs at 61.00. Avesh Khan (DC) has affected 16 dismissals this season. He averages 18.25.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Rovman Powell, Rishi Dhawan, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. Fantasy XI (option 2): Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Anrich Nortje.