Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 15, 2022, 03:19 pm 3 min read

RCB have won three of their five matches this season (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against a competent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium. DC head into this game on the back of a 44-run win over KKR. Meanwhile, RCB lost by 23 runs to CSK in their last fixture. Here's the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The wicket at Wankhede has assisted both batters and bowlers this season. The chasing side has won on three of the five occasions. The last outing at this venue witnessed RR (165/6) trump LSG by three runs The match will kickstart at 7:30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the game live on Star Sports Network or live-stream on the Disney+Hotstar app.

DC DC have what it takes to trouble the Royal Challengers

Against KKR, Delhi Capitals played a brand of cricket that they have been known for since 2019. The likes of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw toyed with the rival attack. Also, there were explosive contributions from middle-order batters Axar Patel (22*) and Shardul Thakur (29*). That will be anticipated in this game as well. Bowling-wise, one could bank on Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed.

H2H A look at their head-to-head record

Both sides have faced each other on 27 occasions in IPL (including one no-result). Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 16 times, while Delhi Capitals have stamped a win on 10 occasions. Since 2019, DC have a 4-2 record in wins over RCB. However, RCB beat the former on both occasions in 2021.

RCB RCB aim to bounce back against DC

RCB have one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament. At Wankhede, pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga can prove fatal for DC batters. Batting-wise, they have had on and off issues with the top-order. However, the middle-order comprising Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik has rendered note-worthy performances this season.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

DC (probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c &wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed. RCB (probable XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, SuyashPrabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Stats Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Virat Kohli (RCB) has whacked 913 runs in 25 matches against DC in IPL. He averages a monstrous 53.70. Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik (RCB) is enjoying a sublime form with the willow. He has amassed 131 runs in five innings at an average of 131.00. Against RCB in IPL, David Warner (DC) has racked up 754 runs in 19 matches at 44.35.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Josh Hazlewood. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, David Warner, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj.