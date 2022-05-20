Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 20, 2022, 01:07 pm 3 min read

Ishan Kishan has fared well of late (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on a desperate Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. For Delhi, a playoff berth is at stake in this fixture. Thus, they would want a win at any expense. MI, who lost to SRH by three runs, could be the party spoilers. Here is the complete preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this feud. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won three of the last five matches, including RCB's eight-wicket win over GT in the previous outing. Both pacers and spinners have come up with influential numbers in the last few fixtures.

Information A look at the head-to-head in IPL

Both teams have locked horns with each other on 31 occasions in IPL. MI have won 16 times, while DC have stamped a triumph on 15 instances. The Capitals (179/6) had scripted a four-wicket over MI in the earlier match-up this season.

MI vs DC Can a raging DC outclass MI?

DC have won their last two games to keep their playoff hopes alive (NRR of +0.255) All they need is a win over Mumbai to claim the fourth spot. Batting-wise, the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh have a lot on their shoulders. Meanwhile, MI would look to finish strongly. Players will want to express themselves in this crunch contest.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

MI (probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande. DC (probable XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan/Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Aussie batter David Warner (DC) has hammered 427 runs in 11 matches this season. He averages 53.37. Mitchell Marsh (DC) has aggregated 251 runs in seven matches at 35.85. Pacer Anrich Nortje (DC) has scalped seven wickets at 25.71. Tilak Varma (MI) has smacked 376 runs this season at 37.60. Daniel Sams (MI) has claimed 12 wickets in 10 matches in IPL 2022.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje. Fantasy XI (option 2): Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, David Warner, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Riley Meredith.