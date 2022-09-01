Entertainment

'Chiyaan' Vikram's 'Cobra' collects Rs. 10cr on opening day

'Chiyaan' Vikram's 'Cobra' collects Rs. 10cr on opening day

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 01, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

'Cobra' hit the theaters on August 31.

Tamil film Cobra led by "Chiyaan" Vikram hit the theaters on Wednesday (August 31) amidst much fanfare. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the action thriller started off by setting the box office on fire. As per the recent reports, the film has approximately earned Rs. 10cr on its opening day. Read on to learn the updated box office trend of the film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram came back to the big screens after three years with Cobra.

Before Cobra, his film Mahaan had a direct-to-OTT outing, and the ones released before Mahaan were back-to-back failures.

So, fans of Vikram have been waiting for Cobra's release.

Also, director Gnanamuthu's films including Imaikka Nodigal and Demonte Colony were critically acclaimed and were received well by fans and critics.

Observation 'Cobra's mixed to negative reviews might negatively affect the film

Cobra also made Rs. 1.25cr in Kerala on its opening day and it debuted at the top position in Malaysia. As it was released on a holiday (Ganesh Chaturthi) it received more footfalls. The upcoming weekend may also work in favor of the film. However, the negative to mixed reviews by fans and critics might affect the film's box office collection.

Clash 'Cobra' and 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu' clashed at the box office

Cobra locked horns with Natchathiram Nagargirathu as they both were released on the same day. Natchathiram Nagargirathu directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith has been receiving raving reviews on social media. Though Natchathiram Nagargirathu did not open to the mammoth footfalls as Cobra, the positive word-of-mouth reviews might change the film's fate. Let's wait and see what happens in the future.

Information All you need to know about 'Cobra'

KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty played the leading lady in Cobra. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan made his movie debut with Cobra. Miya George, Roshan Mathew, and Sarjano Khalid are also a part of the casting. AR Rahman composed music for the film. Reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs. 90cr, Cobra was bankrolled by Lalit Kumar and Arun Vishwa under Seven Screen Studio.

Poll Which film would you rather watch?