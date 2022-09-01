Entertainment

'Jamtara 2' trailer: Netflix show promises bigger, riskier cyber scam

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 01, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

'Jamtara 2' trailer reveals bigger scam. (Photo credit: Netflix)

Season 2 of Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega is all set to return to Netflix to narrate a bigger, more twisted scam than before! This time, the schemers have new tricks up their sleeves to carry on a large-scale scam like never before. The risk is also much higher as politics and mind games come into the picture as well. Here's a trailer breakdown.

The Netflix show is directed by National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and penned by Trishant Srivastava.

Season 1 of Jamtara aired back in January 2020 and became an instant hit among critics and audiences for its real and unfiltered narrative.

Based on true incidents, the series also created awareness against phishing scams that exist in the country ensnaring many people each year.

Trailer Large ploy is put in action, old rivalries are renewed

The trailer gives us a peek at the gigantic growth of phishing scams in Jharkhand's Jamtara village while bringing in an undercurrent of old rivalries. Many things are about to change as Gudiya (Monika Panwar) decides to step up against Brajesh Bhan (Amit Sal) in the upcoming elections. New players Ganga Devi (Seema Pahwa) and actor Ravi Chahal join the game.

Congratulations, your account has been selected to view the Jamtara trailer 🥳

Jamtara arrives 23rd September, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/VWx9H5LGTm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 1, 2022

Quote Director Padhi gave insight into Season 2's premise

Director Padhi talked about the plot and said, "Over the last few years, we've seen a huge uptick in the number of phishing scams. All of us at some point have received a call asking for our OTP number or CVV code." He mentioned the Jamtara case where a group of youngsters pulled off the scam using a mobile address book and quick dial.

Information Season 2 will have David and Goliath-like faceoff

"This season we'll witness our favorites fight back much like David, trying to take on Goliath (Bhan)," the director informed. "Innovating and sharpening their cyber fraud plans, akin to sand, falls through their hands, no matter how they try to control it. As the rivalries intensify, the frauds will as well," he added. Season 2 of Jamtara will stream on Netflix from September 23.