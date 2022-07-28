Entertainment

'Vaashi' to 'Kuttavum Shikshayum': Where to watch recent Malayalam films?

Take a look at where you can watch recently released Malayalam films.

Mollywood has given us several evergreen gems. Especially in the recent past, Malayalam films are being viewed by fans across the country. Fahadh Faasil's Joji, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali, to name a few, were released in the recent past and received widespread attention from cinephiles. So why wait? Here's a guide to watching five recent unmissable Malayalam films.

#1 'Kuttavum Shikshayum'

Kuttavum Shikshayum starring Asif Ali in the lead role is available for streaming on Netflix. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajiv Ravi, the film hit the theaters in May. It is based on a real-life jewelry heist that took place in Kerala's Kudamkuzhi in 2015. The investigative drama also has Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sharaf U Dheen, and Senthil Krishna playing supporting roles.

#2 'Vaashi'

This year, there have been back-to-back releases for Thomas. His recent courtroom drama Vaashi which featured Keerthy Suresh as his co-star hit the marquee on June 17 and it opened to positive reviews. Vishnu G Raghav made his directorial debut with the project, which also marked the maiden collaboration between Suresh and Thomas. OTT giant Netflix is streaming the film.

#3 'O2'

Lady superstar Nayanthara-led multilingual survival drama O2 is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Ditching its theatrical premiere, the film had a direct-to-OTT outing. This film marked the directorial debut of GK Viknesh. It revolves around 10 passengers on a bus, which gets buried under landslide debris, leaving the passengers to struggle for oxygen. How they manage to survive made up the rest of the story.

#4 'Jana Gana Mana'

Starring Sukumaran in the lead role, Jana Gana Mana also has Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal role. This film reunited the two after their blockbuster venture Driving Licence (2019). The courtroom drama, which revolves around extrajudicial killings, was directed by Dijo Jose Antony. It was released on April 28 on the big screens and is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

#5 'Puzhu'

Puzhu starring Mammootty in the lead role did not get a theatrical premiere and was directly released on SonyLIV. Directed by Ratheena, the psychological thriller had Mammootty playing a negative role. Acclaimed actor Parvathy Thiruvothu starred alongside Mammukka for the first time in the film. It also had Appunni Sasi playing an important role. Dulquer Salmaan bankrolled the project under his banner Wayfarer Productions.