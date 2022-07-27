Entertainment

All about London's Bombay Bustle, eatery approved by Anushka, Virat

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 27, 2022, 06:35 pm 2 min read

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli with Chef Surender Mohan from Bombay Bustle. (Photo credit: Twitter/@SurenderChef)

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently holidaying in London when they visited the Bombay Bustle restaurant there. The couple who were in London along with their daughter Vamika, enjoyed a scrumptious meal of homegrown Indian food and also posed for a photo with chef Surender Mohan during their visit. Here's what makes Bombay Bustle a noteworthy Indian restaurant in London.

Inspiration Bombay Bustle is inspired by tiffin carriers of Mumbai

Located at Maddox Street in London's Mayfair neighborhood, Bombay Bustle's doors can transport you back to Mumbai in an instant! The restaurant is inspired by Mumbai, a city that is always bustling with people belonging to different cultures and backgrounds. Moreover, it's inspired by the tiffin carriers—men who commute via the Mumbai local trains to deliver home-cooked meals to people spread across the city.

Information Menu recreates favorite local dishes

Spend a few minutes at the restaurant and you'll completely forget all about the Queen! That's how authentic the interiors feel that one can easily think that they're in a posh locality in Mumbai. The menu too takes its inspiration from the Indian financial capital as it consists of local dishes that are loved by most people, with a twist of modern flavor!

Decor From traditional paintings to tiffin carriers, interior is authentic, inviting!

The restaurant, designed by Fabled Studio, beautifully mirrors the Art Deco buildings that are juxtaposed with Mumbai's contagious energy. It also pays homage to the people and culture of the City of Dreams. Little elements like the deep burgundy booths, pale pink walls, traditional paintings adorned on every wall, and tiffin containers among other steel vessels displayed really give off that Mumbai wali feeling.

Food 'Chole Bhaturey' to 'Rarah Keema Pao,' take your pick

The menu also has some family recipes from the founder Samyukta Nair and Executive Chef Mohan. From a plate of piping hot Chole Bhaturey to Rarah Keema Pao, the menu has it all. The idea of a good old English breakfast too is tweaked with additions like Masala Akuri Truffle Naan and railway-style eggs. Not to forget, the bar alone is worth a mention!