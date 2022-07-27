Entertainment

'Ek Villain Returns': All we know of Riteish Deshmukh's cameo

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 27, 2022, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Riteish Deshmukh might just come back as Rakesh Mahadkar in 'EK Villain Returns.'

The "villains" are gearing up for their film Ek Villain Returns's release on Friday. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Riteish Deshmukh, who starred in the prequel Ek Villain (2014), might just make a cameo appearance in the upcoming sequel! The actor was lauded for his dark portrayal of a ruthless serial killer in the previous film. Here's what we know of his potential involvement.

Context Why does this story matter?

The first film starred actors Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead along with Deshmukh.

Although the film was made with a relatively low budget, it performed well during its box office run and even crossed Rs. 100cr.

This time around, the film features an interesting cast comprising John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

Prequel Deshmukh's character was not confirmed to be dead

A source spoke to Bollywood Hungama about Deshmukh's possible cameo in the film. They questioned Rakesh Mahadkar's (Deshmukh) existence and clarified that the makers only showed him getting hit by a car. "The makers are completely justified in showing that Rakesh survived and is alive and kicking. Whether or not he contributes to the murders in the sequel remains to be seen," they informed.

Observation Did trailer drop hint regarding Deshmukh's appearance?

If you have watched the trailer for Ek Villain Returns then you would know that it starts with a short recap where JD Chakravarthy gives a brief about a killer named Mahadkar who committed murders in 2014. Reports also suggest that this bit was a hint dropped by the makers to show Deshmukh's association with the upcoming film as well.

Information Film takes place eight years after the prequel

Suri's film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The film went on floors last year and wrapped up its shoot a few months back in Goa. Further, Ek Villain Returns also marks the debut collaboration of the four lead actors. The sequel takes place eight years after the events that were shown in the prequel.