'The Flash' TV series to end with upcoming Season 9

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 02, 2022, 02:49 pm 2 min read

Grant Gustin-led 'The Flash' will conclude after Season 9 (Photo credit: Twitter/@CW_TheFlash).

The CW Network and Warner Bros. Television have announced The Flash will officially end with the upcoming ninth season. The Grant Gustin starrer DC Comics superhero TV series will have 13 episodes in its final run. The production of Season 9 will reportedly begin in September; it is expected to air in 2023. The Flash is one of the network's most-watched shows. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Season 8 of The Flash on CW finished its run to emerge as one of the network's most-watched shows of the past 2021-2022 broadcast cycle.

The eighth season reportedly averaged more than one million viewers.

It was also reportedly ranked among The CW's most-streamed series on OTT platforms.

To recall, the first episode of The Flash aired back in 2014.

Statement Here's what the show's executive producer had to say

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race," stated the show's executive producer-showrunner Eric Wallace. Wallace also thanked his cast and crew as they get ready to "honor the show's incredible legacy" for the "exciting final chapter."

Rumors Series was rumored to end long before Season 9's renewal

While the news about the show concluding with Season 9 was confirmed recently, there have been rumors about the show coming to an end long before Season 9 was even announced for a renewal. The series was reportedly supposed to end with Season 8, but the network and studio sought new deals with the lead actor Gustin as well as his co-star Candice Patton.

Cast Details about cast, crew

Coming to The Flash's cast, Gustin plays the titular hero. Actors Patton, Jesse L Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight, among others, play prominent roles. It has been developed by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Andrew Kreisberg; Berlanti Productions and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers. Wallace is also an executive producer, while Warner Bros. Television is backing the series.