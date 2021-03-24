Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 12:35 am

The CW show Batwoman has found a new Kate Kane. English actress Wallis Day has been roped in for the role, which was being played by Ruby Rose in Season 1 of the superhero show. Day took to Instagram sharing a screenshot of a report announcing her casting. She said that she is "super excited" to be joining the cast of Batwoman.

Wallis Day 'Huge responsibility stepping into shoes of a character that's established'

"Super excited to finally announce I'm joining the cast of Batwoman. I'm sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it's been working so far," Day wrote. She added that it's a "huge responsibility stepping into the shoes of a character that's already been established," and that it felt "amazing" to return to her "DC family."

DC family She is best known for another DC universe series 'Krypton'

Day's comment on "my DC family" is a nod to her playing Nyssa-Vex, daughter of Daron-Vex, on Krypton. The Syfy network's show that ran from March, 2018 to August, 2019 chronicled the life of Seg-El, the grandfather of Kal-El/Superman, making it another TV series of the DC universe. English-American actor Cameron Cuffe had played Seg-El in this show that ran for two seasons.

Javicia Leslie Kane is no longer Batwoman, Ryan Wilder is that vigilante

Coming back to Batwoman, it's based on the DC Comics character of the same name, and is part of the Arrowverse universe. The first season follows Kane, Bruce Wayne's (Batman) cousin, who becomes Batwoman in his absence. In Season 2, Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder) took over the superhero duty after Kane suffered a tragic plane crash, and it was unclear whether she was alive.

Spoiler ahead Kane - Dead or Alive? (Sunday episode spoiler ahead)