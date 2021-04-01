The CW television network is bringing back a live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls, simply called Powerpuff. The latest to join the cast is Scrubs alum Donald Faison, who will be portraying Professor Drake Utonium in the series. The show was first announced in August last year and will be based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken.

Donald Faison Faison currently hosts a podcast 'Fake Doctors Real Friends'

Faison is best known as Dr. Chris Turk of the medical sitcom Scrubs. He played that "alpha male" surgeon for all nine seasons. He currently hosts a podcast called Fake Doctors Real Friends with his Scrubs co-star, Zach Braff. The actor is also known for shows like The Exes, Generation Q, and Emergence as well as movies like Remember the Titans and Clueless.

Storyline All 'The Powerpuff Girls' are now young, confused adults

We will see the pint-sized superheroes as young adults in the Powerpuff series. Chloe Bennet will be playing Blossom, Dove Cameron is Bubbles, and Yana Perrault has been cast as Buttercup. The girls are now all grownup and discontent with having lost their childhood to crime-fighting, whereas the professor is having a midlife crisis and committed to repairing his relationships with his now-adult daughters.

Other characters Mojo Jojo, The Mayor have not been announced yet

Some of the other major characters like Mojo Jojo, Miss Bellum, The Mayor, and Him have not been announced yet. The Powerpuff pilot is being written and executive produced by Heather Regnier known for Sleepy Hollow and Academy award-winning screenplay writer Diablo Cody. American filmmaker and actress Maggie Kiley, known for shows like Riverdale and Katy Keene, will be directing the pilot.

Awards The original series has been nominated for six Emmy Awards