Actor-director-producer Satish Kaushik, who along with his eight-year-old daughter Vanshika, had tested COVID-19 positive and got hospitalized, has now opened up about the ordeal. Discussing his plight, he said, "As a father, I have suffered so much. I just couldn't see my 8-year-old Vanshika in that state." Kaushik, who was admitted in the same hospital, said that he couldn't even see her.

Details How it started: Three of his staffers had tested positive

In an interview with TOI, Kaushik divulged that their ordeal had started on March 16, after three of his staff members had tested positive. He said, "I put the three guys in quarantine far away from my home and got Vanshika tested on March 17." In fact, he was supposed to take the vaccine along with his wife Shashi on March 15.

Information Vanshika tested positive and was hospitalized after Kaushik

The actor however couldn't make it, as he had started feeling uneasy and decided to get himself tested. He also got admitted to a hospital in order to not pass on the highly contagious virus to his family members. Soon, his reports came back positive. Not just his, even Vanshika's came back positive on March 18. Over time, her condition worsened due to fever.

Reaction Started feeling very nervous when she was wheeled in: Kaushik

Describing his agony, the Filmfare awardee said, "After her COVID-19 entered the sixth day, she developed high fever. I started feeling nervous when she was wheeled in. I requested that she be kept inside the same room that I was occupying." He was eventually discharged, but Vanshika continued her fight against COVID-19. However, now she's getting ready to be discharged from Kokilaben Hospital.

Gratitude 'Have realized who are my true friends in the industry'

In the detailed chat, Kaushik also took a note of his "true" friends. He thanked Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, and Jayantilal Gada for sticking by him. "They all were in touch with the doctors who were attending to Vanshika, and Shabana was doing all this from London...have realized who are my true friends in the industry. (sic)," he said.

Request The second wave is scarier than the first, says Kaushik