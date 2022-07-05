Entertainment

Ranveer Singh won't be hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Report

Karan Johar hosted the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT.'

A few days back, rumors started surfacing online, stating the second season of Bigg Boss Hindi's OTT version would have Ranveer Singh as the host, replacing Karan Johar. Now, a new report has emerged which said that Singh is busy with his movie commitments and Johar would continue as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 2, too. However, nothing is official so far.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since the speculations of Ranveer Singh slipping into the shoes of the show's host broke out, fans have been going gaga, asking for the makers to officially announce it online.

And now, new reports suggest that Johar will continue to host the reality show.

However, the makers have not released any official statement and we have to wait till that happens.

Quote 'Ranveer is currently too busy with his film commitments'

Regarding reports of Singh replacing Johar, English daily ETimes quoted a source as saying, "This is absolutely untrue. It's not fact-checked and nothing is brewing in this regard." "Ranveer is currently too busy with his film commitments and he is set to start working on exciting tentpole films that will be announced in due course of time," the source further added.

Speculation Is Johar not returning to the show?

Although Singh might not host, Johar also might not return to the role. Per other reports, he is busy with films. Coming to the contestants, actors Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, and Pooja Gor have reportedly been finalized for Season 2. The makers are in discussions with Sambhavna Seth and Poonam Pandey, too. But everything should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.

Information All you need to know about 'Bigg Boss OTT 1'

Bigg Boss OTT's first season had Divya Agarwal as the title winner. Along with the trophy, Agarwal was also awarded a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, and Nishant Bhat were the top five constants. Premiering on August 8, 2021, the season went on for more than two months and the finale happened on September 18.