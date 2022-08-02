Entertainment

'Varisu': Superstar Vijay heads to Vizag for next shoot schedule

'Varisu': Superstar Vijay heads to Vizag for next shoot schedule

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 02, 2022, 01:06 pm 2 min read

'Varisu' will hit the theaters on Sankranti 2023.

Tamil actor Vijay will be next seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Varisu aka Varasudu. Now, photos and videos of the star from the Chennai airport have recently gone viral on social media, and it was reported that the film's team was headed to Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to shoot the next schedule there. Read on to know more updates about the much-awaited project.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vijay enjoys a massive following. So, any development regarding his ventures is extremely exciting for his fans, and updates about the shooting schedules of Vijay's projects have always attracted attention.

Additionally, this upcoming film also marks the maiden collaboration between Vijay and popular Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

Thus, fans of both the Tamil and Telugu film industries have high expectations from the venture.

Twitter Post A video of Vijay from Chennai airport went viral

Twitter Post Another viral photo of Vijay

Information All you need to know about 'Varisu'

Touted to be a family entertainer, Varisu is powered by an ensemble cast. Apart from Vijay, it has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, and will also feature veteran actors Prabhu, Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Shaam, Yogi Babu, Khushbu, and Sangeetha will also be part of the film. Vijay's co-star from Nanban, Srikanth, will also play an important role in Varisu.

Details First-look posters hinted at dual roles for Vijay

On his birthday on June 22, the makers of Varisu released several posters of Vijay. Though not many details were revealed in the posters, they did hint at two contrasting characters. One can expect Vijay to play a father and his son or twins in Varisu. However, let's wait for more promos to know for sure what his role in the movie would be.

Crew Meet the crew of 'Varisu'

Popular music composer S Thaman, who has delivered some hit albums like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is helming the music while Karthik Palani is cranking the camera for Varisu. Noted Tollywood producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the project under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. While revealing the film's title, the makers announced the film will hit the theaters on Sankranti 2023. Stay tuned for more updates!