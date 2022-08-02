Entertainment

Disney+ unveils epic trailer for 'Star Wars' series 'Andor'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 02, 2022

Disney+ has released the trailer for 'Andor'. (Photo credit: Twitter/@starwars)

The latest addition to the Disney+ roster, Andor takes us to a galaxy far, far away. Andor, the upcoming Star Wars series, will explore the origins of a hero whose bravery and sacrifice would eventually help the Rebel Alliance to defeat the wicked Galactic Empire. On Monday, the streamer dropped an action-packed trailer of the much-awaited show. Here's what the trailer is all about.

The upcoming Disney+ show, Andor is a prequel to the film Rogue One, which was released in 2016.

In Andor, the timeline would be set five years ahead of the events in Rogue One.

The 2016 Star Wars spinoff film is a direct prequel to the original Star Wars film, and it also grossed more than $1B at the box office.

The Andor trailer shows us how Cassian Andor is recruited into the rebellion against the Galactic Empire. "To steal from the Empire, you just walk in like you belong," Andor is heard saying in the trailer. "They can't imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house." We also see Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) returning as the extremist rebel.

Watch the new trailer for #Andor, a Star Wars Original Series, streaming only on @DisneyPlus. Experience the three-episode premiere September 21.

Andor stars actor Diego Luna as the titular hero. Actors Whitaker, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw will also make their appearances in the series. Luna also serves as the executive producer and Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, penned five Andor episodes, including the pilot. The first three episodes of Andor will premiere on September 21.

On ABC's Good Morning America, Luna revealed more details about Andor, its scope, and also teased the series will have more practical effects. "It's the beginning of the origins of a revolution, and it's a beautiful story because it reminds us what we are capable of, what we are all capable of. There's no Jedis around—it's people having to take control (sic)," he said.