Entertainment

'Darlings' trailer: Alia Bhatt spearheads this intriguing, delicious dark comedy

'Darlings' trailer: Alia Bhatt spearheads this intriguing, delicious dark comedy

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 25, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

'Darlings' will release on Netflix on August 5.

It's here! The trailer of one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, Darlings has arrived. The dark comedy thriller will see the collaboration of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma. The makers had earlier dropped an intriguing teaser a few days ago. The Jasmeet K Reen directorial will premiere on Netflix on August 5. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

With Darlings, Bhatt is debuting as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The film is being co-produced by her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Darlings is also set to be the second Bollywood film of Mathew's career, who had debuted in Hindi cinema with Anurag Kashyap's 2020 film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, also a direct-to-Netflix release.

Trailer 'Darlings' seems to be a cat and mouse game!

While the teaser did an excellent job at amping up the intrigue and didn't give too much away, the 2:34-second long trailer has finally somewhat taken the lid off the plot. The clip casts a web of suspense and fires up mysteries, as we see a cat-and-mouse game between the four characters. Lies, deception, and subterfuge dominate while powerful performances stitch everything together.

Observations Is it story of revenge against domestic violence?

Shah and Bhatt's characters seem to be working in cahoots to help Bhatt's husband (Varma) get off his alcohol addiction. On the other hand, Varma appears to be a fatigued man, shoehorned between the everyday tribulations of work and personal life. The clip also features domestic violence scenes, leading us to wonder if this is a woman's story of revenge and retribution.

Upcoming releases Where else will we see four leading actors?

Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmastra on September 9 and has also recently finished shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. Shah, on the other hand, has Netflix's Delhi Crime 2 in the pipeline. Interestingly, Varma also has another Netflix project that's awaiting release: Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Mathew's next release will be Oru Thekkan Thallu Case.

Twitter Post Check out the trailer here

My first film as a producer!!!

So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!!



DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!https://t.co/EqBIAYNAh7 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 25, 2022

Poll Which of these projects would you like to know more about?