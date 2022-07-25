'Darlings' trailer: Alia Bhatt spearheads this intriguing, delicious dark comedy
It's here! The trailer of one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, Darlings has arrived. The dark comedy thriller will see the collaboration of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma. The makers had earlier dropped an intriguing teaser a few days ago. The Jasmeet K Reen directorial will premiere on Netflix on August 5. Here's a trailer breakdown.
- With Darlings, Bhatt is debuting as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.
- The film is being co-produced by her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
- Darlings is also set to be the second Bollywood film of Mathew's career, who had debuted in Hindi cinema with Anurag Kashyap's 2020 film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, also a direct-to-Netflix release.
While the teaser did an excellent job at amping up the intrigue and didn't give too much away, the 2:34-second long trailer has finally somewhat taken the lid off the plot. The clip casts a web of suspense and fires up mysteries, as we see a cat-and-mouse game between the four characters. Lies, deception, and subterfuge dominate while powerful performances stitch everything together.
Shah and Bhatt's characters seem to be working in cahoots to help Bhatt's husband (Varma) get off his alcohol addiction. On the other hand, Varma appears to be a fatigued man, shoehorned between the everyday tribulations of work and personal life. The clip also features domestic violence scenes, leading us to wonder if this is a woman's story of revenge and retribution.
Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmastra on September 9 and has also recently finished shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. Shah, on the other hand, has Netflix's Delhi Crime 2 in the pipeline. Interestingly, Varma also has another Netflix project that's awaiting release: Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Mathew's next release will be Oru Thekkan Thallu Case.
My first film as a producer!!!— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 25, 2022
So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!!
DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!https://t.co/EqBIAYNAh7